New Music Friday – Luke Grimes

Today (3-8), Luke Grimes releases his self-titled debut full-length album. Out of 13 songs, Luke’s name is on 10 of them.

He commented through a press release: “I’ve spent the last couple of years trying my best to make something that I would be proud to put into the world. Now, all I can hope for is that it finds a few people to connect to and it makes them feel like they aren’t going through all of this alone.”

Luke’s EP, that came out last fall, has had more that 105 million streams to date.