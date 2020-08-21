New Music Friday: Justine Skye, Melody Thornton, & Amber Mark drop new music this week

Noam Galai/Getty ImagesHere’s a roundup of new music from a few ladies of R&B:
Justine Skye reflects on an old relationship in her new song and visual for “Too High” from her LP, Bare With Me (The Album).
A drone shot the quarantine visual in two takes at Jamie Foxx’s private property, according to Justine’s Instagram. Also, during the quarantine, the “No Options” singer has been working on a forthcoming EP with legendary producer, Timbaland.
The two have creatively built quite the buzz on social media with their Instagram collaboration series, Space & Time Sessions.
Former Pussycat Doll and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Melody Thornton shares a stunning 60s-inspired visual for her latest ballad, “Love Will Return.”
Directed by Christian Cardona, the sophisticated visual captures the singer belting out a few promises to her loving beau from her recording studio. “Love Will Return” appears on Melody’s 7-track EP, Lioness Eyes, along with other standouts such as “I Will Wait” and “Phoenix Rise.”
Amber Mark releases a new song and video for “Thong Song,” a cover of Sisqo‘s ’90’s hit record. Amber added her unique twist to the classic track she self-produced and recorded from her NYC home for her Covered-19 series.
As Columbia Records newest signee, singer Elaine unleashes her highly-anticipated new visual for “Risky,” from her platinum-selling debut EP, Elements.
The song blends her mellow voice with sweet melodies and a hint of trap-inspired moodiness. It follows her previous singles “Changes” and the banger “Say It.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.