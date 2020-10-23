New Music Friday: Joyner Lucas, Ty Dolla $ign & Dej Loaf

Joyner LucasHere’s new music to add to your weekend playlist.
For his second project this year, ADHD rapper Joyner Lucas opens up about his adolescent years and his new “perspective on life” on his new album, Evolution.
“I just want to say that creating this project gave me a new perspective on life and the idea of evolving,” Lucas wrote on Instagram. “Opening up about certain things Im going through or have gone through made me realize how much trauma I actually have.”
Lucas uses music to “unapologetically express myself freely over beautiful instrumentation. I hope you enjoy,” he continued. “As for me, I’m seeking therapy after this to help me heal from past trauma.”
For Evolution, Lucas enlisted features from Rick Ross and Elijah James, Ashanti on “Fall Slowly,” and Lyla and The Game on another inspiring track, titled “On This Way.”
And after blessing other artists with #1 hits, Ty Dolla $ign returns with his new album, Featuring TyDolla $ign. Ty tapped big-name artists such as Burna Boy, Nicki Minaj, Roddy Ricch, Kehlani, Lil Durk and more to be featured on the album we didn’t know we needed.
“Your Turn” is a unquiely-crafted standout track on the album, featuring Tish Hyman, rap crooner 6lackand Musiq Soulchild.
Meanwhile, Dej Loaf makes her official introduction with her debut album, Sell Sole II, boasting verses from Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, 42 Dugg, and Sada Baby, as well as Griselda artists Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine. The title is a nod to the Detroit singer-songwriter’s 2014 mixtape of the same name.
Dej Loaf has been busy over the last few years with viral hits such as her breakout single, “Try Me,” “Me U & Hennessy” and “Back Up,” featuring Detroit 2 rapper Big Sean.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.