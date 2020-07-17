New Music Friday: Joey Bada$$, Sheff G, and J.I The Prince Of N.Y. drop new releases

Aman AvvaruIt’s another hot summer day as we take in new music from Joey Bada$$, Pusha T, Brooklyn Drill rapper Sheff G, and J.I The Prince Of N.Y.
First up is Joey Bada$$, with his 3-track bundle The Light Pack. The Brooklyn rapper talks about destroying mumble rappers on “The Light,” and take part in a lyrical battle with Pusha T on the jazz-influenced track, “No Explanation.“
But “Shine” is where Joey really comes through, sampling Roy Ayers‘ classic record, “Everybody Loves The Sunshine,” as he gloats about his smooth approach with the ladies and his impressive achievements.
And speaking of achievements, The Light Pack is Joey’s first project for Columbia Records. He’s also gearing up for his debut album on the label.
Though we lost Pop Smoke, another rising Brooklyn drill rapper is building his presence in the music industry. Months after dropping his One & Only mixtape, Sheff G returns with another EP, Just 4 Y’all, with five dope tracks featuring Rich The Kid, Jay Critch, King Von, Lil Tjay, and more.
At the top of the year, Sheff G dropped tracks like “No Suburban” and added to his “Panic” series, following his 2019 debut album The Unluccy Luccy Kid.
Meanwhile, breakout star J.I The Prince Of N.Y. is applying pressure this summer with his new melodic EP Welcome to G*Starr Vol. 1., which follows his first Hot 100 record, “Need Me,” last month. On his major-label debut for Interscope Records, the New York rapper tapped Latin Trap artist Myke Towers and Lil Durk for “Painless.”
Along with the release, J.I. shares the music video for his hip hop ballad, “Beautiful Girl,” which represents his melodic style with elements of Afrobeats music.