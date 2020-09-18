New Music Friday: Here’s music from Moneybagg Yo, Black Youngsta, Busta Rhymes, & more
Memphis-bred rappers Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta have teamed up for their collaboration album, Code Red. Both artists are signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG) label.
The 13-track project features guest appearances from Gotti, 42 Dugg, Lil Migo, Big Homie G, Moneybagg’s girlfriend Ari Fletcher, and more, including the remix to Bagg’s “Said Sum” featuring City Girls and DaBaby.
Along with the album release, they dropped the music video to the album’s lead single, “Super Hot.”
While Moneybagg and Youngsta have worked together on a number of tracks including “Blac Money,” “Goodbye,” and “123” from Moneybagg’s’s latest album, Time Served, this marks their first full-length album together.
Up next is Busta Rhymes. To follow up his Vybz Kartel-assisted dancehall single “The Don & The Boss,” the rap veteran returns with his brand new single, “YUUUU.”
The track features Anderson .Paak and will be on Busta’s forthcoming album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, which he announced last month.
ELE2 marks Busta’s first solo album in eight years and follows 2012’s’s Year of the Dragon. He recently joined Trippie Redd on “I Got You,” which sampled Busta’s 2002 classic, “I Know What You Want.”
Meanwhile, New Jersey’s rising artist Coi Leray tapped Gunna for her new single, “Slide.” The chemistry is hot between these two in the music video, which captures Coi and Gunna all boo’d up in the car and at the house.
“It feel like a real one/You just gotta take your time with a real one/I’m just hoping” you can ride for a real one/How I know you fall in love with a real one,” Gunna raps on the catchy song.
By Rachel George
