New Music Friday: Checkout new albums from Public Enemy, A$AP Ferg and Lil Wayne
Def Jam RecordingsRevolutionary rap group Public Enemy has released their highly aniticapted album, What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?. For their most rebellious project in decades, rap icons Chuck D andFlavor Flav are joined by the likes of Cypress Hill, Run-DMC, Ice-T, PMD, DJ Premier, George Clinton, Mike D and Ad-Rock of Beastie Boys and more, marking the group’s historic return to Def Jam Recordings.
Public Enemy has proven themselves as hip-hop’s politically vocal and lethal secret weapon since their 1985 debut, Yo! Bum Rush the Show. The group’s music invokes change to “give a voice to those who have long been ignored, unafraid to question institutional injustices, and intent on challenging any and all obstacles to social justice,” according to a statement from Def Jam.
What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? also features Public Enemy’s previous singles “State of the Union (STFU)” and the “Fight the Power: Remix 2020” featuring Nas, Rapsody YG, Jahi, Black Thought, and Questlove.
A$AP FERG has officially entered the building with his new album, Floor Seats II. The Harlem rapper also dropped a music video for the album’s latest single, “Dennis Rodman,” featuring Tyga. A$AP is calling himself “The Anthem Man” after his previous releases “Move Ya Hips,” with Nicki Minaj, and “No Ceilings” with Lil Wayne and Brooklyn rapper Jay Gwuapo.
Speaking of Lil Wayne, the Young Money CEO is getting a head start on celebrating his 38th birthday on Sunday, with the deluxe release of his album Tha Carter V. This version features 33 songs in total, including seven new, unreleased tracks, three previously released tracks and new contributions from 2 Chainz, Post Malone, Gucci Mane and Wu-Tang Clan member Raekwon.
By Rachel George
