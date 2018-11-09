New Movies to Check Out This Weekend

“The Grinch” (PG) The new “Grinch” remake is the latest animated movie from Illumination Entertainment, the studio that does the “Despicable Me” and “Minions” movies. Pharrell is the narrator, and his music also plays from the alarm clock to annoy the Grinch out of bed. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch as The Grinch, young Cameron Seely from “The Greatest Showman” as Cindy Lou Who, Rashida Jones as Cindy Lou’s mom, and Angela Lansbury as the mayor of Whoville. Kenan Thompson is also in it.

“The Girl in the Spider’s Web” (R) Claire Foy from “The Crown” takes over as Lisbeth Salander in this sequel to “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”. Lisbeth was played by Rooney Mara in the first film. In this one, Lisbeth uses her hacking skills to help a former NSA programmer get back a program he wrote that can access the world’s nuclear weapons codes. Unfortunately, her evil sister then steals the program from her and plans to use it to frame Lisbeth for starting World War III. Dutch actress Sylvia Hoeks is the villain. You’d know her as a murderous replicant named Luv in “Blade Runner 2049”.

“Overlord” (R) It’s a World War II horror movie about a small group of American paratroopers who discover that the Nazis have been secretly experimenting on the locals of a small French village to create an army of the undead. It stars Jovan Adepo from “Jack Ryan” and HBO’s “The Leftovers”. Their plane is shot down before it reaches the drop zone. The survivors are led by Kurt Russell’s son, Wyatt Russell, who you know from the new AMC show “Lodge 49”.

“The Front Runner” Hugh Jackman plays Senator Gary Hart, the guy whose 1988 presidential campaign went up in flames after he was caught in a sex scandal. Vera Farmiga plays his wife and Sara Paxton plays his side action Donna Rice. It expands nationwide on November 21st.