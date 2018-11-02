New Movies to Check Out This Weekend

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (PG-13) Rami Malek stars as Queen singer Freddie Mercury. The movie covers how he met Brian May and Roger Taylor, renamed the band, and became the rock legend who wrote many of their biggest hits before dying from AIDS in November of 1991. Brian May taught a few guitar licks to British actor Gwilym Lee, the guy who plays him. Brian says, quote, “The four guys who play us are phenomenal. They completely lived it. They became us. It just sends shivers up your spine.” As for the rest of the band, bassist John Deacon is played by Joe Mazzello, who was one of the kids from the original “Jurassic Park”, and Queen drummer Roger Taylor is played by Ben Hardy, who you may remember as Angel in “X-Men Apocalypse”. There’s also a fun cameo from Mike Myers as the executive who fights with them about their song “Bohemian Rhapsody” . . . which is amusing for those of us who remember how Wayne and Garth famously rocked out to that song in “Wayne’s World”.

“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” (PG) An action adventure twist on the classic “Nutcracker” fairytale. Mackenzie Foy is Clara, a young girl who travels to a parallel world where three of the realms are at war with a fourth realm, which is ruled by an evil Helen Mirren. Morgan Freeman plays Clara’s godfather, and Keira Knightley is the Sugar Plum Fairy. You know Mackenzie Foy as Renesmee Cullen, Edward and Bella’s daughter in the “Twilight: Breaking Dawn” movies.

“Nobody’s Fool” (R) When Tiffany Haddish gets out of prison and finds out that her sister has been catfished by someone, the two of them decide to track him down and get their revenge. Tika Sumpter plays her sister, and Whoopi Goldberg is their mom. It was written and directed by Tyler Perry and it’s his first R-rated movie.

“Boy Erased” stars Lucas Hedges as the teenage son of a Baptist pastor who’s forced to enter a “conversion therapy program” after he reveals that he’s gay. Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman play his parents. It’s rated R.