New Movies to Check Out This Weekend

“Hunter Killer” (R) Gerard Butler is a submarine captain working with an enemy sub captain to rescue the Russian president before the guy who overthrew him can draw the U.S. into a war with Russia. The rest of the cast includes Common, Linda Cardellini, and Gary Oldman.

“Johnny English Strikes Again” opens in 544 theaters. (PG) Rowan Atkinson returns as British agent Johnny English, who comes out of retirement after a cyber attack reveals the identities of all the active MI7 agents. Emma Thompson plays the Prime Minister and Olga Kurylenko is in it as a Russian agent.

“Indivisible” opens in 830 theaters. (PG-13) Justin Bruening and Sarah Drew move their family of five onto a military base just before he’s deployed for his first tour of Iraq, to serve as the base chaplain for 15 months during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The original 1980 classic “The Fog” is being re-released in 44 theaters. It starred Adrienne Barbeau as a radio DJ trying to survive in a small town when a mysterious fog carries with it ghosts of a murdered ship’s crew who are out for revenge.