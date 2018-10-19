New Movies to Check Out This Weekend

“Halloween” (R) The new movie ignores the other sequels and focuses on Michael Myers’ first target, Jamie Lee Curtis. Her character, Laurie Strode, has spent the past four decades preparing herself . . . and her heavily fortified house . . . for his return. Michael’s been locked up at the local sanitarium for the past 40 years, but he escapes after a couple of journalists taunt him with his old mask to try to get a story out of him. Then he goes on a major killing spree while making his way to attack his sister. She’s a badass grandmother now, who’s been training herself to defend her family in the hopes of finally kill Michael. Judy Greer plays her daughter Karen, and a relatively unknown actress named Andi Matichak is her granddaughter Allyson.

“The Hate U Give” opens nationwide. (PG-13) Amandla Stenberg from “The Hunger Games” plays a teenager dealing with the aftermath of a shooting where she was the passenger in a traffic stop when a white cop killed her best friend . . . after mistaking his hairbrush for a gun. The movie’s been doing well in limited release since it opened two weeks ago. The rest of the cast includes Anthony Mackie, Regina Hall, Issa Rae, and Common.

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” opens in five theaters. (R) Melissa McCarthy is an author from the ’70s who turns to forgery after her books stopped getting published. It’s based on the true story of Lee Israel, a biographer who got away with writing fake letters by celebrities until the FBI finally caught up with her.