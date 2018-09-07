New Movies to Check Out This Weekend

“The Nun” (R) This movie is in the same universe as the “Conjuring” and “Annabelle” movies and acts as another prequel to both. This one’s set in 1952, and tells the origin of the evil nun character that attacked the Warren family in the second “Conjuring” movie. The Vatican sends a priest and a novitiate who hasn’t taken her final vows to investigate the suicide of a young nun at a remote abbey in Romania. And then they find out the abbey is under attack by the demonic nun you know from “The Conjuring 2”. It stars Taissa Farmiga from “American Horror Story”, and Mexican-American actor Demian Bichir from “The Bridge”.

“Peppermint” (R) Jennifer Garner wakes up from a coma to learn that her husband and daughter were murdered by a local drug lord. But when a corrupt justice system fails to bring their killers to justice she spends the next five years plotting her own revenge.

“God Bless the Broken Road” (PG) A Christian-based movie about a young mother who loses her husband in Afghanistan and then has to raise their daughter alone. It’s directed by the guy who did “God’s Not Dead”.