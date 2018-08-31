New Movies To Check Out This Weekend

“Kin” (PG-13) Jack Reynor from “Transformers: Age of Extinction” is an ex-con who goes on the run with his 14-year-old brother after the kid finds a mysterious weapon in an abandoned building amongst the dead bodies of some futuristic soldiers. James Franco is the drug dealer who’s after them, and Zoe Kravitz plays a stripper with a heart of gold that they meet halfway through the movie when the kid has to pull out his high tech weaponry to save his brother at a strip club. Dennis Quaid is in it as the boys’ father. And Michael B. Jordan from “Creed” also has a cameo at the end of the movie.

“Operation Finale” (PG-13) Oscar Isaac leads a team of Mossad agents to Argentina to find a Nazi fugitive played by Ben Kingsley. Their mission is to grab him and return him to Israel to stand trial for his war crimes during the Holocaust. Nick Kroll is also in it as one of the Israelis.