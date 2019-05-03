New Movies to check out this Weekend

“Long Shot” (R) Seth Rogen is a speechwriter hired by his childhood crush, Charlize Theron, to help her become more relatable to voters. But in the process of getting to know her, their unlikely attraction threatens to torpedo her upcoming presidential campaign. Ice Cube’s son O’Shea Jackson Jr. plays his best friend, Alexander Skarsgard is the Canadian Prime Minister her staff wants her to date, and Bob Odenkirk is the idiotic President.

“UglyDolls” (PG) Kelly Clarkson plays a misshapen doll from “Uglyville” who dreams of going to the real world and being loved by a human child. But first she has to get past a training center run by a stuck-up Nick Jonas. It includes her song “Broken & Beautiful”. The rest of the cast includes Pitbull, Blake Shelton, Wanda Sykes, Emma Roberts, and Gabriel Iglesias as ugly dolls, while Charli XCX, Lizzo, Bebe Rexha, and Janelle Monae are some of the pretty dolls at the Institute of Perfection.

“The Intruder” (PG-13) Meagan Good and Michael Ealy buy their dream home from Dennis Quaid, but he has a hard time completely let go of the secluded property and starts showing up announced after they move in . . . especially when the wife’s at home alone.

“Ask Dr. Ruth”, a documentary about the life of Dr. Ruth Westheimer, a Holocaust survivor who became America’s favorite sex therapist.