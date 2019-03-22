New Movies To Check Out This Weekend

“Us” (R) Lupita Nyong’o stars in this new horror thriller from “Get Out” genius Jordan Peele, where a family is terrorized by doppelgangers of themselves wearing red jumpsuits. Jordan says, quote, “If you haven’t even seen the trailer, this is what I would tell you. This is a story about a woman who experiences a trauma as a child, and then when she gets older and she has a family, her trauma comes back. And her trauma has a family.” Winston Duke from “Black Panther” plays Lupita’s husband. “Aquaman” villain Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is also in it. He’s the guy who played Black Manta. Elizabeth Moss from “The Handmaid’s Tale” is in it too.

“Cruel Intentions”, The 20th anniversary re-release stars Sarah Michelle Gellar as Ryan Phillippe’s sadistic step-sister, who makes a bet with him that he can’t take Reese Witherspoon’s virginity before the semester starts.

“Hotel Mumbai” stars Dev Patel and “New Amsterdam’s” Anupam Kher play hotel employees who risk their lives to keep hundreds of guests safe during the 2008 terrorist siege of India’s Taj Hotel. Armie Hammer and Jason Isaacs are also in it.

. . . “Out of Blue” is a sci-fi mystery starring Patricia Clarkson as a cop investigating the murder of a black hole expert who may have unlocked the secrets of the universe. The dead astrophysicist is Meryl Streep’s daughter Mamie Gummer.