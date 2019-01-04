New Movies to Check Out This Weekend

Escape Room– College student Zoey (Taylor Russell) is advised to “try doing one thing that scares you” during a break from school. When she receives a black box anonymously through the mail, with a card that invites her to win a million dollars by being “the first to escape the most immersive room yet,” she reluctantly goes to the address on the card. When she gets there, she finds five other people, all of whom also received a cube with directions. The room where they meet turns out to be the escape room, which quickly heats to over 400 Fahrenheit. They must use their wits to find the clues and escape.

Cast: Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Deborah Ann Woll, Jay Ellis, Tyler Labine, Nik Dodani, Yorick Van Wageningen

The Vanishing-On an uninhabited island 20 miles from the rugged Scottish coast, three lighthouse keepers arrive for their 6 week shift. As they settle into their normal quiet routine, something unexpected, potentially life-changing occurs – they stumble upon gold. What follows is a tense battle for survival, fed by isolation, paranoia and greed, leading three honest men down a path to destruction.

Cast: Gerard Butler, Peter Mullan, Connor Swindells

American Hangman– Donald Sutherland stars in this thriller built around a relentlessly ticking clock and a rapidly approaching deadline and verdict. A kidnapping, broadcast live on social media, turns into the trial of a judge who presided over a botched criminal case. This time, however, the audience gets to play judge and jury, deciding if the judge himself gets to live or die.