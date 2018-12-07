New Movies to Check Out This Weekend

“Mary Queen of Scots” (R) Saoirse Ronan is Mary Stuart, the Queen of the North. She was married to the King of France at 16. But instead of being forced into another political marriage after his death, she chose to return to Scotland to reclaim her throne. Unfortunately, that puts her at odds with her cousin Elizabeth, the Queen of England, who saw her as a threat and rival to her own throne. She’s played by Margot Robbie.

“Vox Lux” (R) Raffey Cassidy survives a high school shooting and becomes a national celebrity by singing at a memorial service. Natalie Portman plays her older self, a bitter popstar trying to revive her career after a scandal. Jude Law plays her manager.

“Ben is Back” (R) Lucas Hedges plays a drug addict who leaves rehab and returns home unexpectedly on Christmas Eve. Julia Roberts plays his mom, who spends the next 24 hours fighting to prove he’s worth saving, and to keep him safe as his past catches up to him. Kathryn Newton plays his sister. She and Lucas also played brother and sister in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”. She was his murdered sister Angela. and Courtney B. Vance is their stepdad in this one.