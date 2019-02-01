New Movies Opening This Weekend

“Miss Bala” (PG-13) Gina Rodriguez plays an American who gets caught up in an international DEA operation when she travels to Tijuana to support a friend in a beauty pageant. They get separated when the pageant is shot up. After Gina’s captured, she’s unwittingly used to blow up a DEA safe house and forced to smuggle drugs and weapons for the gang’s leader, who takes a romantic interest in her. He promises to help her save her friend so long as she stays with him. And the DEA decide to use that to blackmail her into spying on his operation for them. Anthony Mackie is her DEA handler and a guy named Ismael Cruz Cordova is the guy they’re trying to take down. It’s directed by Catherine Hardwicke, who’s other claim to fame is the first “Twilight”.

“Piercing” (R) Trailer Christopher Abbott plays a psychopath who plans to commit the perfect murder. Mia Wasikowska is the prostitute he wants to kill, who ends up disrupting his twisted plans. You know Abbott from “The Sinner” and HBO’s “Girls”. And you know Mia from Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland” movies.