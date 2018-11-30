New Movies Hitting Theaters This Weekend

“The Possession of Hannah Grace” (R) Shay Mitchell from “Pretty Little Liars” is working the graveyard shift at the morgue when the disfigured corpse from a failed exorcism arrives. She’s then trapped alone in the basement with the dead girl as starts having visions of her corpse stalking her. An actress named Kirby Johnson plays the possessed dead girl Hannah Grace.

“Anna and the Apocalypse” (R) Trailer Zombie musicals are in. “Anna and the Apocalypse” is a Scottish Christmas comedy, where a high school girl named Anna sings and dances her way through the movie as her friends and family get eaten for the holidays. Ella Hunt plays Anna.

“Head Full of Honey” (PG-13) Nick Nolte is a guy with Alzheimer’s who moves in with his son’s family after he can no longer live alone. And then he develops a special bond with his granddaughter . . . who takes him on a road trip to Italy to relive his fading memories of meeting his wife. Nick’s 11-year-old daughter Sophie Lane Nolte plays his granddaughter. Matt Dillon plays his son, and Emily Mortimer plays Sophie’s mom.