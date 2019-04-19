New Movies to Check Out Easter Weekend

“Breakthrough” (PG) Chrissy Metz from “This Is Us” and Josh Lucas play the parents of a kid who gets trapped under the ice of a frozen lake for 15 minutes before rescue workers get him out. She refuses to give up on him after he’s pronounced clinically dead at the hospital. And her prayers are seemingly answered when they finally get a pulse 45 minutes later. Then she rallies the community with her unflinching belief he’ll make a full recovery. Mike Colter from “Luke Cage” is the guy who pulls him from the water, Dennis Haysbert is the doctor who treats him, and Topher Grace is Chrissy’s church pastor.

“The Curse of La Llorona” (R) Linda Cardellini plays a social worker whose family is targeted by a ghost from Mexican folklore called La Llorona, which means the Crying Woman. The ghost once killed her own kids and now wanders the afterlife claiming the lives of other kids. Linda doesn’t believe in ghosts when she puts two kids into the system. And when they end up dead, their mom blames her and asks the ghost to go after Linda’s kids too.

Disney Nature’s “Penguins” (G) The latest Disney Nature movie focuses on a penguin in Antarctica the filmmakers nicknamed Steve and his quest to find a life partner, build a nest, and start a family. Along the way Steve the Penguin is targeted by killer whales and leopard seals.

“Stuck” is a musical about six strangers who change each other’s lives when they get stuck together on the subway. It stars Ashanti, Giancarlo Esposito, and “Chicago Med’s” Arden Cho. (Trailer)