New Maxx Force Roller Coaster will break three records @ Six Flags Gurnee
By Roy Gregory
|
Aug 30, 2018 @ 8:46 AM

Roller coaster freaks, there’s a new treat and it’s right in our backyard! Six Flags Great America in Gurnee  will be adding the Maxx Force roller coaster in 2019, saying the ride will break three records.  An air-powered launching system will propel riders from 0 to 78 miles per hour in under two seconds, making it the fastest launch coaster in North America. Maxx Force will stand 175 feet above the ground and will feature the highest double inversion in the world – as well as the fastest inversion, with riders zooming through a corked roll at 60 miles per hour. There are a lot of Coaster choices already (16 right now), but Maxx Force will be #17 and will open next summer in the Hometown Square Area @ Six Flags Great America. Here’s more from NBC-5 News.

 

 

