New Mastodon single “Fallen Torches” arriving Friday; ‘Medium Rarities’ collection due out in September
Miikka Skaffari/Getty ImagesMastodon is teasing new music.
If you go to the site LighttheTorch.MastodonRocks.com and submit your email address, you’ll find yourself faced with a dark screen and your cursor turned into a torch. Moving the torch around the screen reveals that a new song called “Fallen Torches” will arrive this Friday, July 31.
That’s not all: the torch also reveals the cover to something called Medium Rarities, and the date September 11. No details about what exactly Medium Rarities is have been officially announced, but given its title, it seems safe to assume that it will be a rarities compilation of some kind.
Mastodon’s most recent album is 2017’s Emperor of Sand. A proper follow-up is expected to arrive in 2021.
By Josh Johnson
