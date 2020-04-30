New Lenox Police Make Arrest in Phony Bomb Threat
New Lenox Police have announced the arrest of a Calumet City man who called in a false bomb threat to a local warehouse earlier this month. It was on April 13th at approximately 4:50pm that officers were called to Michael’s Regional Distribution at 2400 W. Haven in reference to a bomb threat. A search of the facility determined that the there were no explosives on scene. Michael’s ceased work for the remainder of the day and the employees were sent home. An investigation showed that the call came from a block phone number. Records from Michael’s and AT&T showed that the number belonged to Idryss Williams of Calumet City.
Officers were able to locate Williams and interviewed him at which time he denied calling in the threat. Williams was taken into custody by New Lenox Police on Tuesday at which time Williams is said to have confessed to authorities that called in the bomb threat. The motive for the bomb threat remains under investigation. Williams has been charged with one felony county of Disorderly Conduct.