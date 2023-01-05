98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

New Lenox Police Investigate Threat at Area Catholic School

January 5, 2023 4:26PM CST
New Lenox Police Investigate Threat at Area Catholic School

The New Lenox Police Department is sharing details after an incident an area Catholic school on Thursday afternoon. It was around 1:00 pm that Police were called to Saint Jude Catholic School after a report of an alleged threat made by a student. During the investigation the NLPD have determined that no actual threat existed. An investigation is underway and authorities tell WJOL this appears to be an isolated incident.

