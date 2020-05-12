New Lenox Police Investigate Gas Station Shooting
The New Lenox Police Department is currently investigating an Aggravated Battery with a Firearm that occurred early Monday morning, May 11th, 2020, at approximately 12:00 AM.
The New Lenox Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call in reference to shots fired at the Circle K Gas Station, located at 471 Nelson Road. Officers arrived on scene and located a 19 year-old male New Lenox resident that had been shot one time in the back. Officers learned that the victim was returning to his vehicle upon exiting the gas station and was confronted by a male black subject who was wearing a surgical mask and armed with a semi-automatic handgun. The victim attempted to run from the armed offender who then fired one shot striking the victim in the back.
The offender entered a vehicle that was waiting at a gas pump, occupied by at least one other individual, and fled from the scene. The victim was transported to Silver Cross Hospital by the New Lenox Fire Protection District where he is receiving treatment for his injury. The victim is currently in critical condition. The victim indicated he did not know the offender.
The motive of the shooting is unknown but may have been an attempted carjacking. This is an on-going investigation, no further information is being released at this time.
New Lenox Police Press Release