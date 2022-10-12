98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

New Lenox native assumes role as commanding officer for USS Savannah

October 12, 2022 3:04PM CDT
Share
New Lenox native assumes role as commanding officer for USS Savannah

Cmdr. Jenna Van Zeyl became the first Gold crew commanding officer of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) during an assumption of command ceremony aboard the ship, Oct. 7

Van Zeyl, a native of New Lenox, Ill., was previously the executive officer of Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG-59), and graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2003 with a Bachelor of Science in astronautical engineering.

This is a significant moment for Savannah Gold as we embark on a transition to train, certify, and prepare for our on-hull operational tasking”, said Van Zeyl. “I am honored to lead this crew and excited to use our expertise and skills to drive long-lasting success for the years to come.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Clean That Coffee Maker Reservoir - Here's Why
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Dirtiest Areas inside a Plane - Probably Not What You Expect
4

Zac Brown Band and Jimmy Buffett Hop on the ‘Same Boat’ for New Duet - Despite Illness
5

Bret Michaels Sang with Loretta Lynn Weeks Ago - Reveals 'Heavy Heart'

Recent Posts