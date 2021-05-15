      Weather Alert

New Lenox Man Taken Into Custody on Child Porn Charges

May 15, 2021 @ 12:01am

A 29-year-old New Lenox man has been arrested onmulitple charges related to child pornography. Joseph T. Balding Jr. was arrested the Will County Sheriff’s Office.  Sheriff’s detectives received a cyber-tip on March 1, 2021 from the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).   The tip was related to a New Lenox individual who was potentially sharing and uploading multiple images and videos of child pornography.

Sheriff’s detectives began an investigation that led them to the identity of Joseph Balding.  Balding was brought in for questioning where he made several statements implicating himself.  A search warrant of his residence was conducted on March 18th.  Several electronic devices were collected and forensically analyzed.  Upon completion of the investigation, an arrest warrant was secured and Balding was taken into custody by detectives.

Balding was charged with six counts of possession of child pornography.

