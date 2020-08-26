New Lenox Family Loses Four-Legged Family Member In Early Morning House Fire
An early morning house fire in New Lenox results in the death of the family pet. Just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning the New Lenox Fire Protection District received a call for a structure fire on the 900 block of Lake Road.
Upon arrival, there was a working fire in the kitchen. The crews had the fire under control within 10 minutes. There is significant damage to the kitchen area, and the rest of the house has smoke and heat damage.
All the occupants were able to get out of the home safely, however, the family did lose one of their dogs.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Multiple agencies were on the scene and at the New Lenox Fire Stations to cover any additional calls for service during that time. These include: Frankfort Fire Protection District, Mokena Fire Protection District, Manhattan Fire Protection District, East Joliet Fire Protection District, Homer Fire Protection District, Northwest Homer Fire Protection District, Lockport Fire Protection District, Orland Fire Protection District, Peotone Fire Protection District, Romeoville Fire Department and Minooka Fire Protection District.