New Laws, Tactics Discourage Porch Pirates
The war against porch pirates is becoming more heated as police departments all over the country have begun using bait packages to catch thieves.
The most recent arrest occurred Monday in Anaheim, California, where officers placed a package on a homeowner’s porch containing a GPS device, according to the Anaheim Police Department. Sure enough, in the early morning hours, investigators saw the package was on the move. The signal led them to 34-year-old Leonard Ramos, who was taken into custody on a theft charge, police say.
Meanwhile, Texas officials are tackling the problem by upping the risk factor. Lawmakers have re-classified delivered packages as mail, which makes stealing them a federal felony — punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Here’s the complete story from KHOU-11 in Houston.