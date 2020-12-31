      Weather Alert

New Law Helps Victims Of Sexual Assault And Stalking

Dec 31, 2020 @ 11:27am

A new Illinois law will add more protection for victims of stalking and sexual assault. State Representative Terra Costa Howard says the newly formed Address Confidentiality Program helps survivors of domestic violence to obtain an alternate address. The initiative keeps the victim’s real address out of the public record and the substitute address on the person’s driver’s license or state ID. Survivors who are interested can apply to the Address Confidentiality Program online at Illinois attorney general dot gov.

