New Jersey Says It’s the Pizza Capital of the World
Forget what you’ve heard New Jersey has just declared itself the pizza capital of the world.
In a Tweet sent out on Thursday by the state’s official account, it said, “This Sunday in honor of #NationalPizzaDay we will be declaring NEW JERSEY: The PIZZA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD.”
Instantly the tweet started a debate about which state has the best pizza. Apparently New Jersey folks never heard of Chicago Pizza? Here’s the complete story from Fox News.
https://twitter.com/NJGov/status/1225534748283592704?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxnews.com%2Ffood-drink%2Fnew-jersey-pizza-capital-of-the-world