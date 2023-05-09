New Jelly Roll documentary, ‘Jelly Roll: Save Me,’ coming May 30

Jelly Roll has teamed up with ABC News Studios for his new documentary, Jelly Roll: Save Me.

Set to premiere on Hulu on May 30, the documentary will chronicle Jelly Roll’s journey from incarcerated teen and adult to music superstar and country singer.

It’ll feature exclusive, never-before-seen footage and interviews with the Nashville native and those close to him, as well as peeks into how Jelly Roll balances his philanthropic efforts with tour life, including a visit to the juvenile detention facility where he was incarcerated.

Additionally, viewers will follow Jelly Roll as he readies and performs for fans on the biggest tour date of his career at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Jelly Roll: Save Me streams Tuesday, May 30, on Hulu.

Jelly Roll’s debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel, arrives June 2, and is available for preorder and presave now.

His current single, “NEED A FAVOR,” is in the top 20 and rising on the country charts.

