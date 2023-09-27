98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

New Jelly Roll collab dropping Friday

September 27, 2023 12:30PM CDT
Share
ABC/Larry McCormack

A new Jelly Roll duet is on the way.

The country star has joined Warner Music Nashville artist Chris Ryan on “Scared To Go To Church.”

Dropping Friday, September 29, the tune was penned by Jelly and Chris alongside Logan TurnerDave Kuncio and Jay Joyce, who also produced the track.

“When I started writing for the album, ‘Scared To Go To Church’ was the first song I finished,” shares Chris, who was one-half of now-defunct duo BEXAR. “The minute I wrote it, I knew Jelly could help me tell the rest of the story. I left that second verse open for him.”

“Jelly has been a good friend from day one,” he adds. “It’s an honor to have him on the first track with me.”

“Scared To Go To Church” is available for presave now. While you wait, you can check out a preview of the song and its cover art on Chris’ Instagram.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chronic Cheaters Share Surprising Features - Who Knew?
2

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stressed Out? Try the '4-7-8' Sleep Trick
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Living with Pets Affects our Brains and our Bodies - Here's HOW

Recent Posts