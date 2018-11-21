New In Theaters this week!

Creed 2

Dolph Lundgren returns as Ivan Drago, the guy who killed Apollo Creed in “Rocky IV”. He blames Rocky for his family being disgraced after he lost to Rocky in Russia 33 years ago . . . and plans to get revenge by having his son Viktor take down Adonis.

Robbin Hood

This new remake stars Taron Egerton as Robin Hood and Jamie Foxx as the Moor who trains and fights alongside him under the alias Little John. The Sheriff of Nottingham is Ben Mendelsohn . . . the guy who built the Death Star in “Rogue One”.

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” (PG)

John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman are back as Ralph and his glitchy racing friend Vanellope. In this one, they risk leaving the arcade to search the World Wide Web for a replacement part to her video game after its steering wheel controller breaks.