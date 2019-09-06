New in Theaters: “It: Chapter Two”
“It: Chapter Two“ (R) At the end of the first movie, the Losers Club swore a Blood Oath and promised they’d all come back to fight the creature if it ever returns. And after 27 years, it finally does. The hate crime that causes Pennywise to reappear might be tough to watch.
For those who haven’t read the book, it’s a gay-bashing scene that mirrors the murder of Charlie Howard in 1984, where a group of teenagers attacked him and threw him off a bridge. Then Pennywise the Clown materializes to finish him off.
Bill Skarsgard returns as Pennywise, and Isaiah Mustafa now plays Mike, the only member of their group to stay in town. He took a job at the library to keep researching how to defeat the creature, and he’s the one who summons the others back to Derry.
Bill Hader from “SNL” is Adult Richie . . . who Finn Wolfhard from “Stranger Things” plays in the flashbacks. And Hader freely admits that Finn got him the job. Jessica Chastain is Adult Beverly, James McAvoy plays Adult Bill, and Jay Ryan from “Beauty and the Beast” is Adult Ben, the chubby kid who had a crush on Beverly.
(Here are side-by-side photos of how much the adults look like the original kids.)
The movie clocks in at nearly three hours with a runtime of 2 hours and 50 minutes.
Stephen King also makes a cameo in it as a shopkeeper who meets Adult Bill when he returns to Derry. He’s the one who grew up to be a novelist and there’s a running joke in the movie that Bill never writes a good ending to his books.
King gives him grief for it too . . . which is amusing since a lot of people say the same thing about Stephen King and his books. And while King is no Stan Lee, he does have a history of making cameos in his movies too. Check it out.