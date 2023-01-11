98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

New Illinois Secretary Of State Signs Executive Ethics Order

January 11, 2023 12:04PM CST
Share
New Illinois Secretary Of State Signs Executive Ethics Order

Newly Installed Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is already busy.  The state official signed a wide-ranging Executive Ethics Order shortly after taking office Monday.  The order upgrades and improves transparency, codifies key procedures in the office’s internal policy manual, enhances protections afforded to victims of sexual harassment or threats of violence, and simplifies the public’s ability to submit complaints to the Inspector General’s office. 

Popular Posts

1

Holiday Lights - When They Come Down - Recycle Old or Broken Ones Here - Easy!
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FIBS: How Many Ways Can a Spouse Turn Down a Make-Out?
3

SPEAK SMARTER: Are You Messing Up These Six Common Phrases?
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Why That New Year's Eve Kiss? It's Good for You
5

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How

Recent Posts