New Illinois Laws Impact Employers, Employees

Illinois officials are highlighting new laws impacting employers and employees. Along with an increase in minimum wage, unpaid leave rights are being expanded for employees. The amended One Day Rest in Seven Act gives workers the right to a day of rest every workweek and breaks for meals or rest during daily work shifts. Also, an amendment to the Employee Sick Leave Act mandates that employers who provide sick leave benefits must allow employees to take leave in the event of a family member illness on the same conditions which the employee can take leave for their own illness.