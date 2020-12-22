New Illinois Law Caps Out-Of-Pocket Insulin Costs
A new Illinois law is set to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs. The Senate bill will limit all out-of-pocket insulin costs to 100-dollars peer month. The law applies to all patients using state-regulated insurance plans, regardless of the amount supplied. It also requires three state departments to jointly issue an insulin pricing report to detail pricing practices and make recommendations to prevent overpricing of the life-saving drug. The law takes effect on January 1st. Illinois is the second state in the nation to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs.