New Halloween-Themed Doughnuts Unveiled At Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is unveiling some new doughnuts this morning. Included is what the company called its first ever “Trick or Treat” doughnut, which is an original glazed doughnut dipped and drizzled in salted caramel and topped with pieces of chocolate Halloween candy. Also new is a “monster batter doughnut” with cake batter filling dipped in slime green icing and topped with monster eyes and festive confetti. The special doughnuts will be available through Halloween. Here’s more from Delish.
