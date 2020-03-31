New guidelines to help Americans eligible to receive stimulus checks as soon as possible.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released new guidelines on Monday to help Americans eligible to receive stimulus checks from the government, get their money as soon as possible.
According to the IRS, the best way for Americans to receive their money as soon as possible is by making make sure they’ve filed a tax return for 2019 or 2018 that includes bank information so the Treasury Department can direct deposit the money into your account.
If you haven’t filed your 2019 taxes yet, the government will use your 2018 return to determine your eligibility. Officials say there is no need to call the agency, or sign up to receive the check.