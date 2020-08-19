New Deftones album will include guest vocals from…seagulls

Credit: Frank MaddocksDeftones‘ upcoming new album has been shrouded in secrecy and hype, but in an interview with Kerrang!, frontman Chino Moreno revealed the identity of a special guest featured on the record: seagulls.
As Moreno explains, one of the songs on the album features a recording of the beachfront birds, which has apparently been something he’s wanted to do for quite awhile.
“It’s funny, because I’ve always wanted to put them in a song,” Moreno says. “They’re sort of spooky. Don Henley‘s ‘Boys of Summer’ has this one little section where you hear seagulls and it always made me feel creepy.”
“I like it because it changes the setting of the song,” he adds of the gull addition. “It takes you somewhere.”
Seagulls, by the way, aren’t the first animal to be included on a Deftones song.
“We’ve had crickets before,” says drummer Abe Cunningham. “There are always teeny hidden beasts and insects stashed away.”
The new Deftones album, the follow-up to 2016’s Gore, is expected to arrive sometime this year. Last week, the band relaunched their website with the number 0925 in the URL, leading fans to hypothesize that the record may be released on September 25.
By Josh Johnson
