New Dating Site For Anti-Maskers
Getty Images
Critics are nicknaming a new dating sight “OkStupid” because it’s only for those who don’t believe in wearing a mask. The creator of “Love in a Covid Climate” says it’s for singles who feel the same way about the virus and don’t want to deal with different attitudes. The website just launched this week in Britain and is already facing backlash online. Some call it a joke while others says the premise is “unhinged.” Here’s the complete story from Fox News.