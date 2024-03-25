New Country Video Sneak-Peak of Zac Brown Band’s “Tie Up”

Source: YouTube

A carefree anthem that encourages listeners to kick back and relax with friends, “Tie Up” is available everywhere. The track was inspired by Brown’s own favorite place to tie up, on scenic Lake Lanier in North Georgia.

“There’s a little spot on Lake Lanier called ‘Cocktail Cove’ that we actually mention in the song. Growing up fishing and being on that lake was a big part of my childhood,” Brown explains. “We wanted to give our fans the ultimate summer jam and are looking forward to playing it on the road.”

Kicking off next month in St. Louis, Zac Brown Band will hit the road with their “exploratory and genre-bending” (Billboard) live show. With over 20 dates announced, fans can catch them with Kenny Chesney on the SUN GOES DOWN Tour. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://zacbrownband.com/.

