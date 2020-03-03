New Coronavirus Test – Available by End of Week – So Says FDA
Healthcare and Medical concept, patient listening intently to a female doctor explaining patient symptoms or asking a question as they discuss paperwork together in a consultation.
As concern about coronavirus outbreak continues to escalate – possibly faster than the number of reported U.S. cases – health officials announce the upcoming release of a test kit. It will allow doctors to test for the virus COVID-19 more quickly and efficiently.
Nearly one million of these coronavirus testing kits will be sent out by week’s end, according to Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, Monday. “We expect to have a substantial increase in the number of tests this week, next week and throughout the month,” Hahn says. “The estimates that we’re getting from industry right now, by the end of this week close to one million tests will be able to be performed.”
Till now, the only test available was one which had been developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, it was limited for testing only those who have come into contact with a known virus carrier. And, issues with processing the CDC tests have caused delayed results.