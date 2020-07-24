New Corey Taylor solo single arriving next week
Francesco Prandoni/Getty ImagesThe first preview of Corey Taylor‘s upcoming debut solo album will arrive next week.
The Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman is dropping a new song next Wednesday, July 29.
“Are you ready?” Taylor teases. “New music July 29.”
Taylor’s long-awaited solo offering is expected to arrive later this year. He previously told Knotfest.com that the record will be filled with “big choruses,” “fun rock” and “huge solos.”
Slipknot, meanwhile, is currently off the road after scrapping the band’s summer touring plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Josh Johnson
