New Chrome Extension Lets you Skip the Scary Parts in Disney Movies
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Disney is seeking new frontiers. The media company launched its $5-a-month sports streaming service, ESPN Plus, in April 2018, and it signed a deal with Twitter a month later to create Marvel, ABC and ESPN content on that service. Meanwhile, Disney is trying to buy much of 21st Century Fox, including the Fox television network and the X-Men movie franchise. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Parents with young children are likely watching a lot of Disney movies amid the pandemic lockdown, and now a Chrome extension has been created that can let the skip over the scary parts there are in some of those movies, even though they are made for children. The extension is called No Scary Parts, and it lets you skip those parts of select movies on Disney+. “Scary” scenes are defined as those that are, quote, “overly dramatic, traumatic, or just plain creepy.” The extension has the scary parts appear purple in the film’s progress bar, and when one of the scenes begins, it will automatically skip to the end of it. It’s currently available for the movies: Beauty and the Beast; Fantasia; Frozen; The Little Mermaid; and Moana, and is taking requests for new titles. Click here for the Chrome Disney Scary Parts Extension.