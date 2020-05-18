New Canadian Study Says Marijuana May Prevent The Coronavirus
“A number of them have reduced the number of these (virus) receptors by 73 percent, the chance of it getting in is much lower. If they can reduce the number of receptors, there’s much less chance of getting infected,” says Dr. Igor Kovalchuk, head of research at Canada’s University of Lethbridge.
Research is providing that up to twelve strains can prevent Coronavirus from forming in the mouth. The study researched over 400 strains and 13 of the strains were able to alter ACE2 levels, an enzyme previously linked to COVID-19 infection.
Some of the strains were able to control serine protease TMPRSS2, which is another protein necessary for COVID-19.
If further research proves that strains of marijuana are successful in preventing Coronavirus from entering a human host it could be used in the form of mouthwash, gargle, inhalants, or gel caps. Here’s the complete story from The Source.