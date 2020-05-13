New biopic about 1977 Lynyrd Skynyrd plane crash to get home video release in late June
Cleopatra EntertainmentStreet Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash, the new biopic based on ex-Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle‘s account of the tragic 1977 accident that killed frontman Ronnie Van Zant and two other band members, will get its home video release in multiple formats on June 30.
The film, which you can pre-order now, will be available as a DVD/Blu-ray/CD set, a digital download, and via video-on-demand platforms. The album features original music that Pyle helped compose for the movie.
As previously reported, Street Survivors features a dramatic reenactment of the events surrounding the plane crash that killed Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines and backing singer Cassie Gaines, among others, and left the other Lynyrd Skynyrd members seriously injured. Pyle, who narrates the film, pulled fellow survivors from the wreckage and was able to make his way to a nearby farmhouse to get help.
Street Survivors got its premiere in February, and was screened at select international festivals and domestic theaters. Pyle attended some screenings, at which he took part in Q&A sessions and performed with his solo band.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.