      Weather Alert

New Bill Pushes For Fewer Tests To Become Teacher

Nov 24, 2021 @ 2:34pm

Illinois lawmakers are pushing to decrease the number of tests required to become a teacher. A new bill is aimed at decreasing testing requirements and increasing the number of teachers in the state. The bill would get rid of teacher performance assessments called edTPA’s. Representative Sue Scherer says she’s continued to reintroduce the bill because superintendents keep reaching out to say they are struggling to hire new teachers saying that assessments can be a roadblock. The edTPA is one of several ways potential educators are evaluated.

