New Batman survey!

Who’s the best BATMAN?
Ben Affleck – 31%
Michael Keaton – 30%
Kevin Conroy – 28%
Christian Bale – 26%
Adam West – 25%
Who’s the best BRUCE WAYNE?
Kevin Conroy – 34%
Ben Affleck – 33%
Michael Keaton – 33%
Adam West – 30%
Christian Bale – 29%
Who’s the best CATWOMAN?
Michelle Pfeiffer – 29%
Anne Hathaway – 29%
Adrienne Barbeau – 29%
Halle Berry – 28%
Julie Newmar – 27%
Who are the best Batman VILLAINS?
Joker – 25%
Penguin – 19%
Riddler – 19%
Catwoman – 17%
Harley Quinn – 16%
Two-Face – 14%
Bane – 13%
Mr. Freeze – 13%
Man-Bat – 12%