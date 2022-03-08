      Weather Alert

New Batman survey!

Mar 7, 2022 @ 6:14pm
Who’s the best BATMAN?

Ben Affleck – 31%

Michael Keaton – 30%

Kevin Conroy – 28%

Christian Bale – 26%

Adam West – 25%

 

Who’s the best BRUCE WAYNE?

Kevin Conroy – 34%

Ben Affleck – 33%

Michael Keaton – 33%

Adam West – 30%

Christian Bale – 29%

 

Who’s the best CATWOMAN?

Michelle Pfeiffer – 29%

Anne Hathaway – 29%

Adrienne Barbeau – 29%

Halle Berry – 28%

Julie Newmar – 27%

 

Who are the best Batman VILLAINS?

Joker – 25%

Penguin – 19%

Riddler – 19%

Catwoman – 17%

Harley Quinn – 16%

Two-Face – 14%

Bane – 13%

Mr. Freeze – 13%

Man-Bat – 12%

