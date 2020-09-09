New band Painted Shield, featuring Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard, releases debut single, “I Am Your Country”
Credit: Josie JenningsPearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard is a member of a new band called Painted Shield.
The group also includes folk singer Mason Jennings, onetime Pearl Jam drummer Matt Chamberlain and keyboardist/vocalist Brittany Davis.
The debut, self-titled Painted Shield album will be released on November 27. Its lead single, “I Am Your Country,” is streaming now via YouTube.
“I love making music, and I especially love collaborating with other musicians,” says Gossard. “That’s the fun part, when you experience synchronicity between the music and the people you’re involved with.”
Gossard and Pearl Jam, meanwhile, released their new album Gigaton in March.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.